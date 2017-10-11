Head-To-Head Comparison: Seagate Technology PLC (STX) & Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) and Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Seagate Technology PLC has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic Corporation has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Seagate Technology PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Key Tronic Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Seagate Technology PLC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Key Tronic Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Seagate Technology PLC pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Key Tronic Corporation does not pay a dividend. Seagate Technology PLC pays out 97.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Seagate Technology PLC and Key Tronic Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology PLC 7.17% 81.87% 13.66% Key Tronic Corporation 1.20% 5.08% 2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology PLC and Key Tronic Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology PLC 3 20 6 1 2.17 Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seagate Technology PLC presently has a consensus price target of $40.81, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Key Tronic Corporation has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Key Tronic Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Key Tronic Corporation is more favorable than Seagate Technology PLC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seagate Technology PLC and Key Tronic Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology PLC $10.77 billion 0.90 $2.05 billion $2.58 12.98 Key Tronic Corporation $467.80 million 0.16 $16.78 million $0.51 13.55

Seagate Technology PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic Corporation. Seagate Technology PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seagate Technology PLC beats Key Tronic Corporation on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers. Its storage technology portfolio also includes storage subsystems and high performance computing solutions. Its products are designed for applications in enterprise servers and storage systems, client compute applications and client non-compute applications. It designs, fabricates and assembles various components found in its disk drives, including read/write heads and recording media. Its design and manufacturing operations are based on technology platforms that are used to produce various disk drive products that serve multiple data storage applications and markets.

About Key Tronic Corporation

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service. The Company provides EMS services, such as product design, surface mount technologies (SMT) and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), tool making, precision plastic molding, sheet metal fabrication, liquid injection molding, complex assembly, automated tape winding, prototype design and full product assembly. The Company’s manufacturing operations are located in Oakdale, Minnesota; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Corinth, Mississippi; Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and foreign manufacturing operations in Juarez, Mexico, and Shanghai, China.

