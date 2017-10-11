Head to Head Comparison: Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Catalyst Biosciences Inc. alerts:

29.2% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $561,999.00 40.95 -$19.79 million ($17.78) -0.30 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $14.02 million 1.43 -$12.55 million $1.99 2.34

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Biosciences. Catalyst Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Biosciences and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.63%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Catalyst Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences -3,127.92% -92.61% -46.69% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 54.36% -44.24% -36.04%

Summary

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals beats Catalyst Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly Targacept, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness. The Company’s advanced program is a coagulation Factor VIIa variant, CB 813d, that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in severe hemophilia A and B patients. In addition to its lead Factor VIIa program, it has approximately two other coagulation factors, a Factor IX variant, CB 2679d/ISU 304, that is in advanced preclinical development, and a Factor Xa variant that has reached the advanced lead preclinical-stage of development.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of dermatology and advanced tissue care products based upon its technologies, such as Microcyn and Lipogrid. Microcyn is a small-molecule oxychlorine compound with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that, in clinical settings, reduces itch and pain associated with dermal irritations and wounds, such as sores, injuries and ulcers of dermal tissue. Lipogrid Technology contains selected lipids and a lipid precursor designed to penetrate the bilayers of the skin by blending with the natural lipid building blocks. Its products serve over five million patients across the globe by reducing infections, itch, pain, scarring and inflammatory responses. Its products are sold throughout the United States and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.