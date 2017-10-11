Head-To-Head Analysis: CoreLogic (CLGX) versus Its Peers

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is one of 27 public companies in the “Professional Information Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CoreLogic to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CoreLogic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreLogic 1 3 3 0 2.29 CoreLogic Competitors 72 504 677 6 2.49

CoreLogic presently has a consensus price target of $44.14, indicating a potential downside of 8.27%. As a group, “Professional Information Services” companies have a potential downside of 2.39%. Given CoreLogic’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreLogic has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

CoreLogic has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreLogic’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreLogic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreLogic 4.99% 17.07% 4.48% CoreLogic Competitors 6.96% 27.28% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreLogic and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CoreLogic $1.91 billion $404.81 million 44.15 CoreLogic Competitors $3.41 billion $997.58 million 16.90

CoreLogic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CoreLogic. CoreLogic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of CoreLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CoreLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoreLogic competitors beat CoreLogic on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc. is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate. The Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses real property, mortgage and consumer information, which includes loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps and mortgage-backed securities information. The RMW segment owns or licenses real property information, mortgage information and consumer information, which includes loan information, property sales and characteristic information, natural hazard data, parcel maps, employment verification, criminal records and eviction records.

