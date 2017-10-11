Head to Head Analysis: Bridgepoint Education (BPI) & TAL Education Group (TAL)

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE: BPI) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Bridgepoint Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Bridgepoint Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgepoint Education and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgepoint Education -1.39% 9.16% 5.13% TAL Education Group 11.14% 19.47% 7.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgepoint Education and TAL Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgepoint Education $510.19 million 0.57 $33.22 million ($0.06) -166.64 TAL Education Group $1.17 billion 14.73 $182.99 million $0.24 144.34

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgepoint Education. Bridgepoint Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAL Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgepoint Education has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bridgepoint Education and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgepoint Education 0 1 0 0 2.00 TAL Education Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Bridgepoint Education presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $28.29, suggesting a potential downside of 18.89%. Given Bridgepoint Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bridgepoint Education is more favorable than TAL Education Group.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Bridgepoint Education on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (Bridgepoint) is a provider of postsecondary education services. The Company’s academic institutions include Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Bridgepoint’s institutions conduct ongoing faculty and student assessment processes, and provide a range of student services. It offers Constellation, its learning platform, Waypoint Outcomes, its assessment software, and its mobile application technology. As of December 31, 2016, its institutions offered over 1,200 courses and over 80 degree programs. Ashford University offers associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs online. Ashford University comprises four colleges: the Forbes School of Business and Technology, the College of Education, the College of Health, Human Services and Science, and the College of Liberal Arts. University of the Rockies is a graduate institution that offers master’s and doctoral degree programs in the social and behavioral sciences.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter. It operates a Website, www.jzb.com, which is an online education platform in China. It offers personalized premium services under its Zhikang brand. It offers online courses through www.xueersi.com. Through www.xueersi.com, the Company offers online courses on mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology and other subjects. It also offers select online courses through other Websites. The Company has over 10 call centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

