H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Get H&E Equipment Services Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ HEES) opened at 29.70 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.65.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.81 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/he-equipment-services-inc-hees-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $18,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 49.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,678,000 after purchasing an additional 757,427 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $8,129,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $9,072,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,539,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 307,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.