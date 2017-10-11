HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.31.

HDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 648.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ HDS) traded down 1.30% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 3,331,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.41. HD Supply Holdings has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. HD Supply Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HD Supply Holdings Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

