Harris Corporation (HRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Harris Corporation’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

HRS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Harris Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) opened at 136.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.89. Harris Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.89 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Harris Corporation had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harris Corporation will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Young sold 4,070 shares of Harris Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $484,045.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 4,387 shares of Harris Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $533,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,111. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRS. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Harris Corporation by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Harris Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Harris Corporation by 110.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Harris Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Harris Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

