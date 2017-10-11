H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller Company is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants, coatings, paints and other specialty chemical products. The company’s largest worldwide business category is adhesives, sealants and coatings. These products are sold to customers in a wide range of industries, including packaging, woodworking, automotive, aerospace, graphic arts (books/magazines), appliances, filtration, windows, sporting goods, nonwovens, shoes and ceramic tile. “

Get H. B. Fuller Company alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on H. B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. H. B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of H. B. Fuller (FUL) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,791 shares. H. B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $562.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/h-b-fuller-company-ful-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 5,397 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $315,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 42.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 5.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.