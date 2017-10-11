Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 865 ($11.37) price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GVC. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.10) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on GVC Holdings PLC from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 925 ($12.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.78) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890.40 ($11.71).

Get GVC Holdings PLC alerts:

GVC Holdings PLC (LON GVC) opened at 853.50 on Wednesday. GVC Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 586.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 866.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.53 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 811.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 774.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/gvc-holdings-plc-gvc-coverage-initiated-at-macquarie.html.

In other GVC Holdings PLC news, insider Norbert Teufelberger sold 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.93), for a total value of £1,187,141.67 ($1,560,796.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,857 shares of company stock worth $372,144,913.

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.