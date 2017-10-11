Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Guyana Goldfields’ FY2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Guyana Goldfields (GUY) opened at 4.90 on Tuesday. Guyana Goldfields has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.88 million and a PE ratio of 44.55.

In other Guyana Goldfields news, Director Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Also, insider Baupost Group L.L.C. The purchased 186,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,920.00. Insiders have purchased 720,500 shares of company stock worth $2,962,116 over the last 90 days.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

