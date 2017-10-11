Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) opened at 22.67 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.

In other Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst news, insider Anne Bookwalter Walsh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust, formerly Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest approximately 80% of its managed assets in taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs).

