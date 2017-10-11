GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 58,136 Shares of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,136 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Albany Molecular Research worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany Molecular Research Inc. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Albany Molecular Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 58,136 Shares of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/gsa-capital-partners-llp-sells-58136-shares-of-albany-molecular-research-inc-amri.html.

About Albany Molecular Research

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany Molecular Research Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany Molecular Research Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.