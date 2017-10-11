GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 107,204 Shares of ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (MYCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MYCC) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,204 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of ClubCorp Holdings worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYCC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ClubCorp Holdings by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in ClubCorp Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in ClubCorp Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in ClubCorp Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ClubCorp Holdings in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ClubCorp Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MYCC) opened at 17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company’s market cap is $1.12 billion. ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.60.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts predict that ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

ClubCorp Holdings Company Profile

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc, incorporated on November 10, 2010, is engaged in membership-based leisure business. The Company is also the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company operates through two segments: golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs.

