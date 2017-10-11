Grisanti Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) opened at 63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.22. Emerson Electric Company has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.33%.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

