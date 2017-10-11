Green Bancorp, Inc. (GNBC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Green Bancorp worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Green Bancorp by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Green Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Green Bancorp, Inc. (GNBC) opened at 24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.95 million, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. Green Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $24.40.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiary, Green Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered commercial bank, provided commercial and private banking services primarily to Texas based customers through 22 full service branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and other markets.

