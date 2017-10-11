Gray Television (GTN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gray Television earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5072158340061 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Gray Television Inc. alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE GTN) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 684,403 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.25. Gray Television has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price target on Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark Co. upped their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gray Television (GTN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/gray-television-gtn-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.