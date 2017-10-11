Granite Oil Corp (DTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.14

Granite Oil Corp (TSE:DTX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of shares.

About Granite Oil Corp

Granite Oil Corp., formerly DeeThree Exploration Ltd., is a Canada-based oil producer based in Calgary, Alberta with lands and operations located in southern Alberta. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and exploitation, development and production of oil and natural gas. Its Alberta Bakken Properties are located in southern Alberta, approximately 70 kilometers south of Lethbridge.

