Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 59,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,458,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,396,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,580,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.74.

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) opened at 128.36 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

