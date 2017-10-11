Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Begins Coverage on Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Angie’s List in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Angie’s List from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Angie’s List in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Angie’s List in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) opened at 11.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $703.14 million. Angie’s List has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Angie’s List had a negative return on equity of 392.52% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Angie’s List will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Maurer sold 98,578 shares of Angie’s List stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,202,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO J Mark Howell sold 134,901 shares of Angie’s List stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $1,567,549.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,364 shares of company stock worth $9,936,056. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Angie’s List by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Angie’s List by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angie’s List during the second quarter worth $513,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Angie’s List during the second quarter worth $37,217,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Angie’s List during the second quarter worth $296,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angie’s List Company Profile

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. As of December 31, 2016, the Company helped facilitate transactions between over five million members and its collection of service providers in over 700 categories of service nationwide. Its tools, services and content across multiple platforms enables consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, as well as rate and review the providers of these services across the United States.

