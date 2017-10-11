Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.93 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.63% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $30,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE ABG) opened at 60.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group Inc has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $71.00.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group Inc will post $6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, insider William Frederick Stax sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $26,853.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 104,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $5,380,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,444 shares of company stock worth $5,700,889 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

