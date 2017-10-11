Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Mercury General Corporation worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,454,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 48.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,386,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General Corporation alerts:

In related news, CEO Gabriel Tirador sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $138,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Mercury General Corporation (MCY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/goldman-sachs-group-inc-grows-stake-in-mercury-general-corporation-mcy.html.

Shares of Mercury General Corporation (MCY) opened at 56.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. Mercury General Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Mercury General Corporation had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $852.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Corporation will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Mercury General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Mercury General Corporation

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.