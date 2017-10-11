Global Payments Inc. (GPN) PT Raised to $116.00

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.01.

Get Global Payments Inc. alerts:

Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.86. 471,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. Global Payments has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $100.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.76 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Global Payments Inc. (GPN) PT Raised to $116.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/global-payments-inc-gpn-pt-raised-to-116-00.html.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Mangum sold 75,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $7,163,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,673,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,823. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,109 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 120,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.