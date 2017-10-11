Global Net Lease (GNL) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.16

News articles about Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Net Lease earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7585540226492 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 200,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 349.16%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

