Glencore PLC (GLEN) Given a GBX 400 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on shares of Glencore PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.19) target price on shares of Glencore PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Glencore PLC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 440 ($5.78) target price on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS AG set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 374.58 ($4.92).

Shares of Glencore PLC (GLEN) opened at 365.90 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 52.18 billion. Glencore PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 218.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 374.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.54.

In other Glencore PLC news, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £169,000 ($222,193.01).

Glencore PLC Company Profile

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

