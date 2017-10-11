Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Position Lifted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,408 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) opened at 37.74 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided banking services from approximately 140 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

