Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Santander upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Gerdau S.A. alerts:

Shares of Gerdau (NYSE GGB) traded down 1.73% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,637,081 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.91 billion. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.23%.

WARNING: “Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/gerdau-s-a-ggb-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 22,079,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,344,000 after acquiring an additional 525,065 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,508,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 87,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.