Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Bonds Rise 1.5% During Trading

An issue of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) bonds rose 1.5% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 4.9% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $85.25 and were trading at $84.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

GNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) traded down 1.04% on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 2,399,982 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.89 billion. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post $1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

