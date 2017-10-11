General Motors Company (GM) Stake Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 195.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 513,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 60,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,095,800,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 290.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,247,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,944,000 after buying an additional 7,625,809 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 26,374.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,970,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,394,000 after buying an additional 3,955,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,414,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,262,952,000 after buying an additional 3,560,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 129.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,068,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after buying an additional 3,420,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Vetr lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.42 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In related news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 8,144 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,682.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 234,274 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $8,145,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,145,706.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 852,901 shares of company stock worth $32,378,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company (GM) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,411 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

