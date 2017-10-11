General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of General American Investors worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 11.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 179,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE GAM) opened at 36.2238 on Wednesday. General American Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $971.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.3921 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

