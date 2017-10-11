GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.31 ($46.25).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) opened at 40.294 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of €7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.732. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €32.10 and a one year high of €48.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.81.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

