Gardiner Nancy B Increases Stake in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pepsico comprises 1.6% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Pepsico by 0.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pepsico by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Pepsico by 0.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pepsico by 0.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Pepsico by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $7,378,660.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,283,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 41,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $4,844,670.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,840.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,164 shares of company stock valued at $104,585,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) opened at 110.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $119.39.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

