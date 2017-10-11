GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSE:GGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 346,960 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 571,720 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,798 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) opened at 5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

