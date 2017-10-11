FY2017 EPS Estimates for Tupperware Brands Corporation Cut by KeyCorp (TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Tupperware Brands Corporation in a research report issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst J. Gere now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 102.71%. The company had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $580.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Tupperware Brands Corporation's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE TUP) opened at 61.46 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.74%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $864,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,180. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 15,657.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,529,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,973,000 after buying an additional 8,475,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 143.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after buying an additional 663,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 439.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 277,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,221,000 after buying an additional 218,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation during the second quarter worth about $9,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

