FY2017 EPS Estimates for CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (CHH) Lifted by Analyst

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04).

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE CHH) opened at 0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 million and a P/E ratio of 95.00. CENTRIC HEALTH Corp has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

About CENTRIC HEALTH Corp

Centric Health Corp is a Canada-based company primarily engaged in the drug retail sector. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Specialty Pharmacy, as well as Surgical and Medical Centers. The Specialty Pharmacy division focuses on the drug retail and wholesale through pharmacies and fulfillment locations, as well as it offers additional drug-relates services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, advisory, addiction management and specialty services for long-term care and retirement facilities.

