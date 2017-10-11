FY2017 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Boosted by Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $14.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.34. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.25.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) opened at 195.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.21 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $130.48 and a 12-month high of $196.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,505,000 after acquiring an additional 270,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,591,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3,178.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,334,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,973,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

