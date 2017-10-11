FTB Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe Systems Incorporated alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.24 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.16.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $1,867,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $286,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,406 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,150. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ ADBE) opened at 152.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.93. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

