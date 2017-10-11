Fred Alger Management Inc. Buys New Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)

Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Vetr lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) opened at 13.43 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $437.56 million.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.32. Cara Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.78) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

