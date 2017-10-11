Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.26% of Franco-Nevada Corporation worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 11,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) traded down 0.44% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. 110,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.62 million. Franco-Nevada Corporation had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation from $79.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Franco-Nevada Corporation Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

