Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Forward Air Corporation worth $29,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 157,904.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,754 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $16,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,678,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 93.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 366,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air Corporation alerts:

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Forward Air Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Forward Air Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Forward Air Corporation news, CAO Michael P. Mclean sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $802,403.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Mclean sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $273,222.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,642.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,367 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) opened at 58.63 on Wednesday. Forward Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Forward Air Corporation had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Forward Air Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Corporation will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/forward-air-corporation-fwrd-shares-sold-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.