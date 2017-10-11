Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Cowen and Company lowered their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) traded up 0.498% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.125. The company had a trading volume of 91,926 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 132,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 87,589 shares during the period.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure.

