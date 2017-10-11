Fortive Corporation (FTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortive Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Fortive Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fortive Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) opened at 71.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.39. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Fortive Corporation had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $433,880.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 2,497.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,554,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,834,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,496 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 64,460.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,422 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,464,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

