FORM Holdings Corp. (FH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FORM Holdings Corp. (NYSE:FH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FORM Holdings Corp. is a diversified holding company. The Company specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with growth potential. FORM Holdings Corp., formerly known as Vringo Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FORM Holdings Corp. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FORM Holdings Corp. (NYSE FH) opened at 1.35 on Tuesday. FORM Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock’s market cap is $35.75 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

FORM Holdings Corp. (NYSE:FH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that FORM Holdings Corp. will post ($0.77) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew D. Perlman bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $85,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,766.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 204,647 shares of company stock valued at $256,891.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FORM Holdings Corp. stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in FORM Holdings Corp. (NYSE:FH) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of FORM Holdings Corp. worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

