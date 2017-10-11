Ford Motor Company (F) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vetr cut Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.54 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $273,080.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,044. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

