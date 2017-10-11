Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. by 456.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 354,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,866,000 after acquiring an additional 290,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,198,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 166,186 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) traded up 0.94% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,268 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.55. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $103.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Gabelli started coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

