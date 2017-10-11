Fmr LLC Raises Position in Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780,701 shares of the offshore driller’s stock after buying an additional 310,669 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.63% of Atwood Oceanics worth $96,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 45,068.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,385 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $91,235,000 after buying an additional 9,552,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,809 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 626,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,555,964 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,798 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 623,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,238 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) opened at 9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Atwood Oceanics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s market cap is $749.87 million.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The offshore driller reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Atwood Oceanics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atwood Oceanics, Inc. will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current year.

ATW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 target price on shares of Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atwood Oceanics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

