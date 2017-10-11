Fmr LLC Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSE:HYG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond were worth $97,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 0.3% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 100.0% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,739 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSE:HYG) opened at 88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $89.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

