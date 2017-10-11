Fluor Corporation (FLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLR. BidaskClub upgraded Fluor Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fluor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) traded down 0.183% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.472. 219,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.090 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Fluor Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Fluor Corporation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Fluor Corporation’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation by 27.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

