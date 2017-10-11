Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Insider Purchases $229,500.00 in Stock

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 95,843 shares of Fluidigm Corporation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $438,002.51.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 60,000 shares of Fluidigm Corporation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 465 shares of Fluidigm Corporation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,701.90.

On Thursday, August 10th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 4,003,129 shares of Fluidigm Corporation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,210,325.70.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 1,549 shares of Fluidigm Corporation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925.82.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) traded up 0.87% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 148,645 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $135.89 million. Fluidigm Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. Fluidigm Corporation had a negative return on equity of 121.04% and a negative net margin of 74.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Corporation will post ($2.08) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluidigm Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fluidigm Corporation by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fluidigm Corporation by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fluidigm Corporation by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm Corporation

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment.

