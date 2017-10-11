Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 29.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation during the first quarter worth $292,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 77.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 233.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright Corporation news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $125,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $252,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,547 shares of company stock worth $1,111,113. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE CW) opened at 110.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright Corporation had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

