Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,969,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,168,000 after buying an additional 970,646 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,244,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,380,000 after buying an additional 904,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,147,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,693,000 after buying an additional 810,466 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,357,000.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/flinton-capital-management-llc-boosts-position-in-alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are.html.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE ARE) opened at 121.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 274.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $118.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $123.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 860.02%.

In other news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,436 shares in the company, valued at $79,061,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 13,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $1,684,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,560,591.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.